Clintons to attend Trump's inauguration

Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th.

The Clintons will be joined by former president George W. Bush, his wife Laura as well as former president Jimmy Carter.

Former president George H.W. Bush is not expected to attend because of his health.

The Clintons reportedly made the decision to attend the swearing-in ceremony out of a sense of duty and respect for the democratic process.

In 2009, Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration of President Barack Obama who defeated her in the primary.

This will be Hillary Clinton's first joint public appearance with Trump since the two debated during the presidential election.