11 children stabbed in nursery school
An attacker has stabbed 11 children at a nursery school in southern China, injuring five of them seriously, officials said.
The suspect "sneaked into" the school and stabbed 11 children, a statement from the Pingxiang city government's information office said. Five have serious injuries.
Police rushed to the scene and detained the suspect and rushed the children to hospital.
No child had life-threatening injuries, the city government said.
The statement did not say what weapon was used.
In recent years China has had several incidents of attackers entering schools and stabbing children, mostly carried out by people with vendettas against society.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.