Sports round-up

Cycling: Retired cyclist Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to winter sports as he takes part in celebrity skiing competition The Jump. The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of sporting stars such as rower Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington, all of whom were forced to pull out of the competition due to injuries. The former Tour de France champion, 36, does not seem fazed by the show’s history and said he is looking forward to taking his other favourite sport to the next level. “Skiing is a big passion of mine,” Wiggins said.

Cricket: Australia opener Matt Renshaw finished the first day of his fourth test unbeaten on 167 having secured his maiden century. The 20-year-old, whose innings helped Australia to a dominant 365-3 in the third test against Pakistan, was largely a spectator in the morning as his opening partner David Warner scored a 78-ball century in the first session. “That first session was something of a whirlwind, Davy was just absolutely smoking them and I was on not many,” said Renshaw, who had notched up 25 runs by the lunchbreak.

Basketball: Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (picture, right) became the latest player to record a 50-point performance as the NBA appears headed for a record-breaking season. On Monday, Butler scored 52 points as the Bulls beat Charlotte Hornets 118-111 and became the eighth player this season to achieve more than 50-points in a game, tying the single season record. Houston’s James Harden scored 53 points two days ago, while Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins, Washington’s John Wall, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Golden State’s Klay Thompson have all also achieved what was once a rare feat.