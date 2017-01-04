‘I don’t need a trainer’ says Eubank

Chris Eubank Jnr insists he will train himself for his fight with IBO super-middleweight champion Renold Quinlan.

The 27-year-old returns on February 4 after an eight-month absence against Australia’s little-known Quinlan in London, when ITV Box Office is launched for the first time.

After completing rehab on an elbow injury and fighting for the first time at 168lbs, on a new platform under a new promoter, Richard Poxon, his February date feels like a fresh start, but there will be no new trainer in Eubank Jnr’s corner.

His only professional defeat, by Billy Joe Saunders in 2014, came when long-term assistant Ronnie Davies was given little authority. He has also since undergone trial periods with the respected Adam Booth and the Dominican Republic’s Maximo Pierret.

The combination of each suggested Eubank Jnr was not entirely satisfied with the direction he was being given, but, ahead of a fight he hopes will gain a significant audience, he is adamant he does not need a trainer and he will continue as he has long worked.

“Ronnie (Davies) doesn’t train me, but he’s an old dog now, he can’t hold the pads any more,” he said.

“I have a pad man called Anthony Brown... he has been with me since my amateur days and he just knows me, he knows my work ethic so we gel well together.

“The rest I do myself; I don’t need somebody to push me or tell me what to do, Ronnie will put the sparring together, but I know what to do now, after years of training and learning what your body does.

“The main thing is sparring.”

Eubank agreed to February’s fight having spent three months in Dubai towards the end of 2016, during which he underwent treatment on a long-term injury.

“I was getting treatment constantly for the three months, with a top doctor, who looks after the royal family out there. I was getting shockwave therapy,” he said.