Art exhibition

Adrian Scicluna –­ Basement

Artist Adrian Scicluna recently unveiled his latest collection The Seated Traveller as part of the launch of Prospecta Corporate Finance, a subsidiary of Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ corporate advisory arm.

Scicluna - Staircase

His work showcases a unique genre that presents contemporary pieces with a touch of past bringing them all together in the viewer’s mind.

Scicluna is professionally qualified and holds an MA in Fine Art from Wimbledon College of Arts in London. Among numerous achievements, his exhibitions span the Maltese islands as well as international venues, with exhibitions in renowned galleries in Singapore, Berlin, Munich, Athens and Romania.

In 1999, he was awarded First Prize at the Malta School of Art; in 2012, he was a finalist in the Art Takes Miami competition and in 2014, for the Art Gemini Prize. Other recent exhibitions include a curated project at the Malta Stock Exchange, Unesco tours; an exhibition at a National Art Gallery in Germany; large art and culture centre displays in the Netherlands and exhibitions at the Maltese Embassy in Washington DC.

Scicluna has been interviewed by Sara Raza, a former Tate Modern curator and curator of the Saudi Pavilion Venice Biennale and regularly gives talks to MA Fine Art graduates at the University of Malta.

Part of the proceeds gained from the sale of this collection will be donated to Claris Foundation, Chetcuti Cauchi’s charitable initiative whose mandate focuses on the well-being and education of under-privileged children.

■ The exhibition is on show at Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ offices in Valletta until the end of the year. Viewing is by appointment. For more information, call 2205 6200 or e-mail: [email protected].