Announcements

AZZOPARDI. On January 3, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, PETER of Peter Scooter Shop of Sliema, residing at Birkirkara, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear wife of 49 years Angela (Lina), his daughters Doreen and her husband Joseph, Daniela and her husband Donald, Manuel and his wife Romina, and George, his grandchildren, his sisters Doris, Josephine and Rita and her husband Ronnie Axisa, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre today, Wednesday, January 4 for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi St George Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On Sunday, January 1, at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, VICTORIA (Vivie) née Spiteri, widow of Carmelo, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Jeffrey and Marie Louise; Godwin and Jeanette; Sheila and Reno Attard; Lina, widow of Godfrey Chircop; Lillian; and Tania; her grand­children Nicholas, Gillian, Edward, Mark, Ian, Karl, Andrea, Luke, Michael, Matthew, Steve, Denise and Simon; her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, January 4 at 8.45am at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, followed by interment at San Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated. Almighty God, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On January 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA GIORGINA of Attard, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Godfrey, her daughter Sister Denise of the Ursuline Sisters, her son Henri and his fiancée Nataliia, her grandchildren Amélie and Rafael, her siblings Salvino Camilleri and his wife Josephine, May Wilkes, widow of David, Carmelina Cardona and her husband Joe, Alfred Farrugia, widower of Edwige, her husband’s brother Victor Stewart and wife Jo, her in-law Volodymyr Kyrychenko, widower of Liudmyla, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 5 at 8.15am for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FILLETTI. On January 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA (Ċensina), aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband of 64 years, Victor, and her children, Fr Vittorio, MC, in Kenya, Dr Pierre and his wife Ruth in England, Maronna, Ivan and his wife Lara, her cherished granddaughters, Rebecca and her husband David Stew, Alexandra, Stephanie and Nina, her great-granddaughter Cora, her sisters Iris Rizzo Naudi, Rose Spiteri and her brother Michael Attard and his wife Pina in Canada, her in-laws Marion and George La Rosa and Hettie Scicluna Aquilina, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 5 at 8.30am, for St Joseph’s parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance upper gate). No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ADELINA of Attard, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Carmelo (Charles), her children Edith and her husband Michael Boffa and Oliver and his partner Carmen, her grandchildren Sharon and Enrico Depasquale, Kurt, Charisse, Michela and Karl, and Mireille, her great-grandson Isaac, her brothers, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 4 at 8am for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Attard cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAURI. On January 3, at St Vincent de Paul residence, FRANCIS of Valletta, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Josef and his wife Mary Anne, his daughter Gloria Lauri-Lucente and her husband Joseph Ellis, his beloved grandchidren Christina and Beppe, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere is being said today, Wednesday, January 4 at 2.30pm at St Augus­tine’s parish church, Valletta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DISTEFANO – STELLA, née Darmenia Grech. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters, Nadya, Corinne and Michele together with their respective families.

FALZON – Chev. ANTHONY A. FALZON, OBE, KM, Comp. IEE. Treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Lucienne, Marylene, Stephen and Alexia.

SHAW – MARIANNE. In ever loving memory of a very dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 23rd anni­versary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by her son Victor and his wife Tessie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VELLA BAMBER. In loving memory of RICHARD on the 19th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Dorothy, Karen and Michael, Paul and Iris, James and Sarah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – HAMILTON and LILLIE. In loving memory of my father and sister on the 57th and 34th anniversary respectively of their passing on to a better life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.