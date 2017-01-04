England flanker Robshaw injured

Chris Robshaw faces a nervous wait to discover the extent of his shoulder injury, with England ordering further examination of a problem suffered for Harlequins.

The 30-year-old has been unable to take part in England’s two-day training camp owing to the shoulder problem picked up in Harlequins’ 24-17 Premiership defeat at Worcester.

The former England skipper linked up with boss Eddie Jones’s Test squad as planned on Monday but his shoulder problem now needs further assessment.

England will also continue to sweat on the extent of the knee injury that has denied Manu Tuilagi any involvement in the two-day training camp in Brighton.

England start their RBS 6 Nations title defence by hosting France at Twickenham on February 4, and will hope both Robshaw and Tuilagi can be fit to contest selection.