Today's newspapers in review
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta quotes an OPM spokesman as saying that Malta's position on new anti-money-laundering rules is in line with the EU's, following accusations by some MEPs that measures have been 'watered down'.
In a separate story, the Times also reports that some students are yet to receive their stipend.
The Malta Independent leads with a preview of today's court hearing in which the compilation of evidence related to last month's hijack will begin.
Malta Today quotes SME lobbyists as saying that lowering the drink-driving limit will harm business, with people less inclined to dine out.
L-Orizzont reports that Turkish newspaper Aydinlik Daily has speculated about the motives behind last month's plane hijack.
In-Nazzjon leads with a police inspector denying a Libyan teen's claims that he was beaten while in police custody, with the inspector saying it was the teen who acted violently.
