Live: Plane hijacker case on hold as accused demands a lawyer

The two men accused of hijacking the plane were hauled into court on Christmas Day. Screenshot from footage by Mark Zammit Cordina

The hijackers gave themselves up without reportedly having ever made any demands. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Compilation of evidence against men accused of hijacking plane gets underway





Case put on hold as court officials seek legal aid lawyer for one of the accused





LIVE UPDATES

9.40am Mr Saha was represented by Mark Mifsud Cutajar during the arraignment stage. He was due to be replaced by Joe Ellis today, who has however informed the court that he was not informed.

9.34am Case suspended. Mr Saha has just informed the court that he wants to be assisted by a lawyer. Proceedings have to stop until one is found.

9.30am A lawyer representing Afriqiyah Airways has asked the court to allow company officials onto the hijacked plane to take stock of the situation. But the court informs the lawyer that until it the process verbal is completed it cannot deliver such a decree.

9.25am Mr Saha appears to have no lawyer, with legal aid Joe Ellis having just told the court that he had not been informed. Mr Saleh is being represented by lawyer Julian Farrugia on behalf of Patrick Valentino, who is currently overseas.

9.18am The two handcuffed men have been led into the courtroom under heavy escort. One is wearing a grey suit and black shirt. The other is wearing a blue suit, light shirt and tie and is talking to an interpreter. Magistrate Vella has not yet entered the courtroom.

Two Libyan men accused of hijacking an Afriqiyah Airways plane last month are in court this morning as the compilation of evidence against them gets underway.

Moussa Saha and Ali Ahmed Saleh, both in their 20s, have pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges including hijacking, possession of imitation weapons, using violence against a person on board the flight, holding people against their will, making threats of violence and attempting to cause financial or economic instability for a government of international institution.

The pair face a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Using what later turned out to be fake weapons and explosives, the two men are alleged to have taken over the Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane as it flew from Sabha to Tripoli in Libya, taking 111 passengers hostage.

They gave themselves up after an hours-long standoff with Maltese authorities, reportedly without ever making any demands. A government spokesman has confirmed that the pair have not applied for asylum.

Magistrate Anthony Vella is presiding.

