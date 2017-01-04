Panama company for Konrad Mizzi, higher fuel prices for everyone else – PN

Updated 1.06pm

Consumers have been slapped with a 4c hike in petrol and diesel while Minister Konrad Mizzi hides from the press with his Panama company, the Nationalist Party said today.

Addressing a press conference, Shadow Energy Minister Marthese Portelli said record low oil prices had not been reflected at the pumps.

She said consumers had now been faced with an “astronomical” rise in fuel costs despite the government’s pledge to keep prices stable.

Brandishing a copy of a calendar sent out by Dr Mizzi promising cheaper and stable fuel prices, Dr Portelli said that promise had already been broken.

Dr Portelli noted that the PL had called for street protests in 2011, when fuel prices were at the exact same levels as they were today.

Hitting out at the Labour government’s “hypocrisy”, Dr Portelli said a PN government would pass on any savings from low oil prices to consumers.

She reminded journalists that two years ago, the Prime Minister had called a press conference at Castille to announce a 2c reduction in petrol prices.

Correction @marthese_p: PL protested against Electricity bills - still 25% cheaper. If you have it your way with HFO bills would go up! — Kurt Farrugia (@KurtFarrugia) January 4, 2017

Dr Portelli said Dr Muscat and Dr Mizzi did not even have the decency to face the press over this price hike.

Asked by the Time of Malta if the PN would go back to the ‘old’ system of monthly fuel price fluctuations, Dr Portelli said the PN would ensure that any savings made from low oil prices would be passed on to the consumer.

In a subsequent tweet, the government's head of communications Kurt Farrugia wrote that the then-PL opposition had protested electricity prices back in 2011. "If you had your way with HFO [Heavy Fuel Oil] bills would go up!" he added.

'It's an open bar for the mini-bar crowd' - PD

In a statement, the Partit Demokratiku also slammed the fuel price increase, saying that while the government had done nothing to reduce prices when oil prices declined, only to raise prices at the slightest sign of a rally in prices.

The government had guaranteed a private company's loan in a secret contract and pledged to buy electricity at higher prices than that possible through the interconnector, the party said.

Failure to liberalise the fuel sector simply meant consumers had to dig deeper into their pockets, the PD said, as it challenged the government to hold a press conference to answer questions about this fuel price hike.