Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 10:15

Nine swans leave Marsalforn Valley - BirdLife Malta

eNGO appeals for public to keep a watchful eye on birds

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Nine of the 12 swans who landed in a Gozo reservoir on Monday took off this morning, BirdLife Malta said in a Facebook post. 

The other are reportedly still at Marsalforn Valley. 

"BirdLife Malta is monitoring the situation and appeals to the general public to contact our offices with any information in relation to their migration over the Maltese Islands," the eNGO said in its post. 

Swans are a rare site in Malta, and the bevy of 12 - four adults and eight juveniles - are believed to have migrated further south than normal because of cold weather in Europe.

