Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 14:55

Man to serve time in jail after stealing five watches

A 43-year-old unemployed man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment today after admitting to stealing five expensive watches in two thefts from E-Jewels establishments in St Julian's and Sliema.

The thefts took place in October and December.

The accused Rashad Mabruk also admitted to being a relapser.

Inspectors Nicolai Sant and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Dr Joe Ellis was legal aid.

