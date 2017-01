The man was working on a concrete pump when he fell, police said. Photo: Shutterstock

A Żabbar man was grievously injured this morning after he fell from a concrete pump he was working on.

The accident happened at around 7.15am in Ta' Qali, police said.

The 41-year-old man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment. Police say they are investigating further.