Italian interior minister holds talks in Malta

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti had talks in Malta today with his counterpart Carmelo Abela, with migration and security issues topping their agenda.

Mr Abela gave Sig Minniti an overview of the Maltese EU presidency priorities, including migration.

“Migration is no longer relevant only to a few Mediterranean countries. It has become an issue of concern to the whole of Europe, and every country must come together in a bid to find a common solution,” the ministers said.

Mr Abela said that Malta will work so that member states remain committed to migrant relocation and to effective solidarity.

He said that relations with the countries which migrants come from must be strengthened to ensure returns of failed asylum seekers.