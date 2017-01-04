Photos worth a thousand words

A look back: The Times Picture Annual 2016 is a brilliant testimony to the best shots captured in the moment by Allied Newspapers’ photojournalists Matthew Mirabelli, Darrin Zammit Lupi, Chris Sant Fournier, Mark Zammit Cordina and Steve Zammit Lupi last year

Christmas is a time I particularly like … it’s a short, yearly period in which most of us usually break up our daily frenetic routines in order to attempt to bring a little more happiness into our lives and, hopefully, the life of others.

The festive season carries a lot of traditions and routines. One routine I like retaining during this time is to receive my copy of The Times Picture Annual and engross myself into writing its review.

This 2016 publication is now in its 11th edition and, as always, the level of images contained within its covers are testimony to the brilliant work of Maltese photojournalists. The work, a collection of the best captures by Darrin Zammit Lupi, Matthew Mirabelli, Chris Sant Fournier, Steve Zammit Lupi, and Mark Zammit Cordina, pictorially depict a valid cross-section of what has occurred on our island during the past year.

As one leafs through the categorised sections of the book, one is struck by the ingenious and creative way that most images have been recorded. Not only that, but as any photojournalist worth his salt will readily testify, pictures should “speak for themselves” and pass on a message without or with minimal text. The power of good photography lies in the message that it can transfer to viewers.

It is not easy to sift through the publication’s photographs and pick out the best ones. Photography is also an art form and reviewing and assessing it is extremely subjective. What is a fantastic image for me might leave someone else totally cold. Understandably, the book’s most prolific section is the news category and here we find various images which have stopping and reflective power.

The image by Darrin Zammit Lupi on pages 20 and 21 hits you because of the extreme contrast between the two sets of figures – whereas in the top part we have four casually garbed residents looking down at five heavily-armed AFM soldiers. Darrin is a master at juxtaposition and this is a perfect example.

Another image from the same photographer (page 23) makes one marvel at his keen eye for seeing an image. Here one just sees the top of a policeman’s hat and four floodlights. Although they might not be everyone’s cup of tea, not many are able to see and capture such pictures.

A great image is the combination of the right choice of technique, moment, mood, composition and message

In what has been a quite turbulent year for local politicians and society, a good number of images revolve around the many issues of alleged corruption that have unfortunately plagued the running of the island. Most images are dramatic and descriptive but a few refreshingly shine out through their humour. Such an image is the one on page 37 by Zammit Cordina. He captured the “decisive moment” when Prime Minister Muscat greets Federica Mogherini in Malta.

This image makes one ponder as although the picture, as is ethical, has not been altered or doctored at all, the chosen split second in which the shutter was released sometimes can give a different interpretation – in this case a harmless and light-hearted one.

On a much more serious note, the island had an unusual number of “professional” unsolved murders and the picture by Sant Fournier on pages 48 and 49 gives one the shudders. Taken in Buġibba after the explosion of a car bomb, it is very reminiscent of images associated with a terrorist attack – let us hope future issues of the Annual carry less pictures such as these.

Another image by Sant Fournier which reflects what alas seems to be happening on our island is an image of some tourists looking on Sliema construction projects (page 73).

Business and development are important on a small island like ours but not at the expense of environment. What is the use of having a strong economy and then having to go out into the streets wearing anti-pollution masks or taking anti-depressants due to the everyday stress encountered through traffic, noise and general bedlam evident in most of our cities?

Steve Zammit Lupi’s capture of a farmer saving his goat after a firework explosion (page 83) demonstrates the bond between human beings and animals. Another image on a similar theme, by Sant Fournier, depicts a woman walking her five dogs on the Sliema promenade. There are also many photographs by Sant Fournier which demonstrate his growth in photojournalism. The evidence of a sharp eye, a good knowledge of composition and creative viewpoint make this rather unsung photographer one of our top photojournalists.

One image which really caught my eye is the one on page 132, which depicts a woman passing by a street painting of Christ. It immediately brings the difficult topic of integration to mind. For me, this capture by Steve Zammit Lupi is one that merits deeper reflection and thought.

On a different tack, Darrin Zammit Lupi’s photograph of two girls silhouetted against an eye-catching Maltese sunset is one picture which has not only a story but is superbly aesthetic and artistic. Another image in the same mold is Sant Fournier’s picture on page 88. This shows a bird’s eye view of three tourists in front of two street performers. The timing and choice of viewpoint is superb. Here is where the skills of trained photographers shine out. A great image is the combination of the right choice of technique, moment, mood, composition and message.

The Sport section carries some marvellous work by Mirabelli, Darrin Zammit Lupi and Sant Fournier. An image by Zammit Cordina (page 191) depicts what sport should be all about. An exhausted runner is helped towards the finish line by a cyclist during the Malta Marathon. Such events are a far cry from the commercially alas sometimes drug-dominated scene of top level sport.

In fact, amateur sport should be much more motivated and nurtured as it is usually not tainted by the destructive “win at all costs” attitude.

I sincerely recommend this publication as it is a very interesting pictorial overview and record of what occurred in Malta in 2016.

■ Kevin Casha has an MA Fine Arts in Digital Art (UoM).