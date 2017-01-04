Weekly pay
It is highly ironic that at the time Eddy Privitera was praising the community workers scheme in his letter titled ‘Workers’ scheme’ (December 12), Eurostat statistics showed that 15 out of every 100 Maltese employees earned less than €230 a week in 2014.
