Advert
Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 06:01 by

Edward Torpiano, Floriana

Weekly pay

It is highly ironic that at the time Eddy Privitera was praising the community workers scheme in his letter titled ‘Workers’ scheme’ (December 12), Eurostat statistics showed that 15 out of every 100 Maltese employees earned less than €230 a week in 2014.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sundial doomed?

  2. Animal love

  3. Walk the talk

  4. No request yet

  5. Audacity of hope

  6. The richness of time

  7. Unsightly posters

  8. Condominium problems

  9. Flying high

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed