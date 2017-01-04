Unsightly posters

From time to time, gigantic posters are put up in front of St George’s church in Qormi to advertise some local group activities. Apart from being an eyesore, I wonder what kind of permission these groups get to put up these posters.

What is worst is that these posters remain there for a long time after the activities are held. For example, 17 days after an event was held on December 16, one could still see a poster promoting it. Christmas and New Year’s Day have passed and these horrible street furniture items were left there to prettify the environment of Città Pinto’s core.

The parish church will be holding Fr Mario Mangion’s Mass as its new parish priest on January 8. Will these boards be part of the ornaments in front of the church?

Get rid of them once and for all, please.