Flying high

I am following up my letter in which I advised the government to forget about forging an alliance with Alitalia, a bankrupt airline with a daily loss of €500,000.

Etihad Airlines is reviewing its investment in European airlines, especially Air Berlin and Alitalia where it has been realised that the latter has failed to make a profit. It seems they will give up the venture.

So, under such trying circumstances, why does Air Malta persist in wooing Alitalia? Dealing with a bankrupt company will be a definite failure from day one.

And one further piece ofsane advice.

The incumbent chairwoman of Air Malta is good at running a soft drinks company with practically no competition at all due to its worldwide reputation, however, running an airline in a world of cutthroat competition is quite a different matter.

Transfer her back to her thriving well-run company and replace her by a fully-qualified aviation expert, even if it involves a much higher salary. In the long run, it will be worth it.

Please act fast before it is too late because ominous signs are already looming on the horizon.