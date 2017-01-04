Condominium problems

I read an article on this news­paper about the role of the condominium administrator and would like to ask whether resolving issues between apartments is the role of the administrator.

At the moment, I am appointed as an administrator for the block of apartments where I live and I receive complaints about one particular family with regard to noise in the common area. However, out of 10 apartments only two are complaining all the time and I think they are now exaggerating the issue.

Is it the role of the administrator to solve the issue or is it something that the parties have to solve between themselves?