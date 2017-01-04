Condominium problems
I read an article on this newspaper about the role of the condominium administrator and would like to ask whether resolving issues between apartments is the role of the administrator.
At the moment, I am appointed as an administrator for the block of apartments where I live and I receive complaints about one particular family with regard to noise in the common area. However, out of 10 apartments only two are complaining all the time and I think they are now exaggerating the issue.
Is it the role of the administrator to solve the issue or is it something that the parties have to solve between themselves?
