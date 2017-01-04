Birkirkara back to winning form after sinking Mosta

MOSTA-0, BIRKIRKARA-2



Birkirkara ended a two-match losing run as they began 2017 with a deserved 2-0 win over Mosta in a game postponed from last month.

The Stripes dictated matters for long stretches, scoring twice inside the opening 65 minutes to seal a much-needed win that reduced the deficit from leaders Balzan to seven points.

Birkirkara were the better side in a largely low-key first half.

Srdjan Dimitrov was high after being released by debutant Daniel Gonzalo Malan but, on 25 minutes, Birkirkara took the lead.

Frank Temile's low cross from the right caught the Mosta defence off guard as Vito Plut was on hand to drive home at the far post.

Mosta's Lucky Oseghale fired high after a good run but Birkirkara had the better chances to increasing their lead.

Joseph Zerafa, advancing on the left wing, traded passes with Malan but his shot was off target.

Dimitrov had a low shot deflected wide of the near post.

Early in the second half, Mosta's Gabriel Bezak did well to drift into the box but his lofted cross was blocked by Ino Akpan.

Birkirkara wasted a golden opportunity when Malan made headway in the box before squaring to Gareth Sciberras who had run into the box but Cini rushed out to close down the Birkirkara captain.

Cini came to Mosta's rescue with two fine saves to deny Temile and Dimitrov.

Dimitrov had the ball in the net from a goalmouth scramble but the 'goal' was disallowed for offside but Birkirkara deservedly doubled their lead 20 minutes into the second half.

Dimitrov's free-kick from the left was met by Predrag Jovic whose header beat Cini.

Mosta's evening would have taken another negative turn were it not for the crossbar as Kevaun Atkinson's deflection from Cain Attard's cross flashed against the woodwork.

At the other end, Oseghale tried to surprise Akpan with a long-distance lob after the Birkirkara goalkeeper had moved off his line but the Nigerian's shot was off target.

With 14 minutes left, Dimitrov freed Sciberras in the box but the latter's drive was deflected away for a corner. From the ensuing set-piece, taken by Dimitrov, Malan's header was pushed away by the alert Cini.

Late on, the Mosta goalkeeper pulled off another fine stop to deny Temile.

Dimitrov, the Birkirkara playmaker, was named BOV player of the match.