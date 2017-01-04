Sporting briefs

Aquilani: Former Roma, Liverpool and Fiorentina midfielder Alberto Aquilani has joined Sassuolo following his early release from their Serie A rivals Pescara. Last summer the 32-year-old returned to Italy after a year in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon but his career with promoted Pescara was brief as he made only nine league appearances in the autumn. Aquilani has agreed a deal running to the end of the season.

Smith: Former Leeds and Manchester United striker Alan Smith has been placed in temporary charge of Notts County while the club look for a new permanent manager. Smith, 36, a Magpies player since the summer of 2014, has been asked to oversee first-team duties following the sacking of John Sheridan.

Sacked: Justin Edinburgh has been sacked as the manager of League One Gillingham. The 47-year-old, who took over at Priestfield in February 2015, leaves the Gills 17th in the table following Monday’s 1-0 home defeat to Oxford. His coaching team, including assistant manager David Kerslake, have also had their contracts terminated. Gillingham, who finished ninth last season, have lost 11 of their 25 league games this campaign, winning eight and drawing six.

Babel: Besiktas have announced the signing of former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 30-year-old was a free agent after his short-term contract at Deportivo La Coruna ended. Besiktas announced that Babel, who previously spent two years in Turkey with Kasimpasa, will earn €1.2 million for the rest of this season and €2.1m in the next two campaigns.

Mejias: Middlesbrough keeper Tomas Mejias is in Spain with a view to completing a loan move to Rayo Vallecano. Reports said the 27-year-old Spaniard is close to sealing a deal to spend the remainder of the season in his native country.

King’s Cup: Last 16, first leg – Osasuna vs Eibar 0-3; Valencia vs Celta Vigo 1-4; Deportivo La Coruna vs Alaves 2-2; Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid 0-2.