Giroud rescues Arsenal

Olivier Giroud heads in Arsenal’s late equaliser, last night.

Olivier Giroud’s stoppage-time header earned Arsenal an unlikely 3-3 draw at Bournemouth last night after they had trailed 3-0 with 70 minutes on the clock.

The visitors were outplayed in the first half, going behind to a superb goal by Charlie Daniels after 16 minutes before Callum Wilson made it 2-0 from the penalty spot shortly after.

There was more urgency about Arsenal in the second half but they found themselves 3-0 down when Ryan Fraser got away with a shove on Hector Bellerin before cutting in to beat Petr Cech.

The comeback began when Alexis Sanchez headed in from close range and gathered steam when substitute Lucas Perez planted a sweetly-timed left-foot volley past keeper Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth’s jitters increased when skipper Simon Francis was sent off for a clumsy tackle on Aaron Ramsey after 82 minutes.

Arsenal swarmed all over the tiring hosts in the closing stages and two minutes into stoppage time Giroud’s glancing header crept inside the post to level it up.

Even then both sides had chances to win an absorbing match but Arsenal had to settle for the point that kept them in fourth place with 41 points.

Swansea head coach Paul Clement made an instant impact as his new side beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to register their first away win in nine games and move off the bottom of the Premier League.

The 44-year-old , whose appointment was confirmed hours before kick-off, began the game in the stands but ended it on the touchline as Angel Rangel fired an 88th-minute winner past Wayne Hennessey.

Swansea were the better side overall and took the lead through an Alfie Mawson header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s cross just before half-time.

Palace improved in the second half and thought they had secured a point when Wilfred Zaha, playing his final game before heading off to the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, met Kelly’s cross with a spectacular scissor kick on 83 minutes.

But Rangel made the difference to inflict defeat on Palace boss Sam Allardyce in his first home match in charge.

Goals from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch handed Stoke City a 2-0 victory over Watford.