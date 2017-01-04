Football news

Charly Musonda has returned to Chelsea early from his loan spell with Real Betis.

Belgium under-21 international Musonda initially moved to Betis in January 2016, and the attacking midfielder extended his stay after impressing during the second half of last season.

However, he has made just one La Liga start and eight substitute appearances so far this term.

Musonda will get a chance to establish himself at Chelsea after manager Antonio Conte said he would take a look at him.

Pep approaching end of career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is approaching the end of his coaching career and the process of bidding goodbye has already started.

The 45-year-old manager, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the start of the season, believes his current stint at City could be one of his last managerial assignments.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” Guardiola said.

“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”

Guardiola racked up three La Liga trophies and two Champions League wins in four years at Barcelona before moving to Bayern Munich in 2013 where he claimed three consecutive Bundesliga crowns.

Napoli complete Pavoletti signing

Napoli have completed the signing of striker Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa.

No financial details of the transfer were released but reports said Napoli paid €18 million to sign Pavoletti.

The 28-year-old Italian, who joined Genoa in 2015, initially on loan from Sassuolo before making his transfer permanent, has scored three goals in nine appearances in Serie A this season.

Napoli will hope Pavoletti will help fill the void left by the absence of striker Arkadiusz Milik, who sustained a cruciate ligament injury after just seven games this campaign.

Spahic released

Former Bosnia captain Emir Spahic, one of the most experienced defenders in the Bundesliga, was surprisingly released by struggling Bundesliga side Hamburg SV yesterday.

The 36-year-old’s departure after one-and-a-half seasons at the club was announced hours after the squad began training for the second half of the season.

“Over the last few weeks, we have begun a process of changes within the squad,” said coach Markus Gisdol.

“Among other things, this process means that we will plan without Emir Spahic for the future.”

Rincon makes switch to Juventus

Juventus have signed midfielder Tomas Rincon from Serie A rivals Genoa for an initial fee of eight million euros.

The 28-year-old joins the Bianconeri on a three-and-a-half-year deal and becomes the first Venezuelan to play for the club.

Rincon, who has won 81 caps for Venezuela, joined Genoa on a free transfer from Hamburg in 2014 and made 78 Serie A appearances for the Rossoblu.

Juventus are four points clear at the top of Serie A with a game in hand, and face Bologna on their return to action after the winter break on Sunday.

Quagliarella to extend Samp stay

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella would like to settle down and end his career at the Genoa-based club after switching teams several times in his career, he told Sky Sport.

The former Italy international, capped 25 times, joined Sampdoria in February after 18 months at Torino. He previously had a one-year spell at the club in 2006.

“I hope, first of all, to extend my contract with Sampdoria because it expires in June... I don’t think that there should be problems for the renewal,” the 33-year-old said.

“For superstition though I will not say the words ‘end of career’ because in the past I have changed many shirts,” he added.

Quagliarella has scored 100 goals in Italy’s top division.

Larsson Jr follows in dad’s footsteps

Striker Jordan Larsson is following in his father Henrik’s footsteps by moving to the Dutch Eredivisie, with Swedish club Helsingborg announcing that the 19-year-old has signed for NEC Nijmegen.

Henrik Larsson resigned as Helsingborg coach in November after he and his son were involved in an angry confrontation with fans as the club lost a play-off and were relegated from the Swedish top flight.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the time in Helsingborg. I came here as a 17-year-old and learned an awful lot,” Jordan, who netted 18 goals in 68 games for the club, said in a statement.

Henrik left his home country to join Feyenoord in 1993, spending three-and-a-half years in the Netherlands before enjoying a glittering career with Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United.