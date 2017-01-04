Delia says Stripes must deliver after bad spell

Birkirkara will be looking to get back on track following a 2-1 defeat to Sliema in their last match.

The BOV Premier League returns to action a few days earlier than expected when Birkirkara take on Mosta at the Tedesco Stadium (kick-off: 19.30), this evening.

This match was originally scheduled for late last month but was called off after the Malta Football Referees Association issued a directive to its members not to officiate matches involving Mosta following allegations of abuse against referee Malcolm Spiteri on the social media.

The Stripes head into the match on the back of a turbulent period as they ended the year in controversy after their goalkeeper Miroslav Kopric was the subject of an investigation over “suspicious behaviour”.

Club president Adrian Delia revealed that he and his family had been subject to attacks after having alerted the police as he made a passionate plea to all those involved in the local game to fight the match-fixing threat.

On the field of play, it wasn’t rosy for Birkirkara either as the team continued to lose ground in the title race following back-to-back defeats to Ħamrun Spartans and Sliema Wanderers, slipping to fifth place and ten points adrift of leaders Balzan who played a game more.

“Things have not been easy at our club lately,” Dr Delia told Times of Malta.

“With all that happened on the field and off it, the extended break turned out to be a blessing as it gave the club enough time to reflect, recover energies and recharge the motivation levels to turn the season around.

“Our latest results were very disappointing but our trust in the players never waned as we know that we have one of the strongest squads in the league. Now, it’s up to the players to get back on track with a strong performance against Mosta.”

Dr Delia admitted that the match-fixing investigation had left an indelible mark on him but said that the difficult period had further fuelled his determination to fight against wrong practices in the country’s favourite sport.

“I have only been club president for a year-and-a-half so I can’t say that I have bags of experience in this sector but I was faced with other challenging situations in my profession and I can assure you that all this has only increased my resolve not to let anyone tarnish the club and the game we love so much,” Dr Delia said.

“But as I’ve already said everyone has to pull the same rope. We must stand firm and united to fight the match-fixing threat.”

With Kopric still serving suspension, coach Nikola Jaros is likely to turn to Ini Akpan to guard goal against Mosta today.

Dr Delia revealed that Birkirkara are looking to sign an established goalkeeper this month and they’re already been linked with Henry Bonello, of Valletta.

“We are looking to add a top-notch goalkeeper to the senior squad in this transfer window and I can say we have already made an approach for Henry Bonello,” he said.

“We’re not rushing to complete the transfer but hopefully we can conclude before the end of this month.”

Meanwhile, in January the Stripes could lose the services of midfield duo Rowen Muscat and Ryan Scicluna who have informed the club of their wish to pursue their careers abroad.

“We never obstruct players from a move overseas,” Dr Delia said.

“Rowen Muscat and Ryan Scicluna have both expressed their wish to play elsewhere but so far there were no offers reaching our club from abroad.”

Mosta, languishing in the drop zone, have been in turmoil lately following the departure of coach Ivan Zammit. This week, he was replaced by Zsolt Hornyak, a former Slovakia international.

Hornyak took charge of the team on Monday along with his assistant Johann Scicluna.

Today, Hornyak cannot bank on his fellow countryman Martin Vlcek as the young winger, who joined Mosta on loan from FC Trencin at the start of the season, returned to his club even though his participation for the second stage of the campaign is still not guaranteed.

Defender Triston Grant is also unavailable but the versatile Kurt Magro is back in the squad after clearing up differences with the club over Yuletide.

First round result: Mosta vs Birkirkara 0-2.