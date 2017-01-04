Clement appointed Swansea manager

Paul Clement signed a two-and-a-half year contract yesterday to take over as manager of Swansea City, replacing Bob Bradley at the Premier League’s bottom club.

Clement, 44, has been assistant manager at Bayern Munich to Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he also worked at Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

In his only managerial job, however, the Englishman lasted less than a year at Championship (second tier) Derby County, who sacked him last February.

Swansea were reported to have interviewed him before appointing Bradley in October.

The American was dismissed just before Christmas, having won only two of his 11 games since replacing Francesco Guidolin.

Clement will be joined at the Liberty Stadium by Nigel Gibbs as assistant coach and Karl Halabi as head of physical performance.