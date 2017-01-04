City lose striker Mifsud for two months

Valletta’s title challenge suffered a blow yesterday with the news that Michael Mifsud is set for a long spell on the sidelines due to a back injury.

The Malta striker confirmed to Times of Malta that he has a slipped disc and is expected to undergo surgery.

“Unfortunately, next week I will have surgery to cure a back problem that has been affecting me for over a month now,” Mifsud, 35, said.

“Doctors told me I have a slipped disc and that an operation is inevitable. I’m counting the days to get over with the operation and start playing football again.

“The recovery will be between six to eight weeks but I’m determined to come out of this stronger and return to action to help the team in the title run-in.”

Last month, Valletta lost chief striker Federico Falcone, who moved to the Malaysian league with Terengganu FC.

However, they acted quickly to fill the Argentine’s void with the signing of Lithuania international Tomas Radzinevicius.

Radzinevicius, 35, signed until the end of the season and the former FK Suduva striker could make his debut for City in the cruncher against Hibs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Valletta are set to stay active in the market this month as it was also confirmed that they’re engaged in talks with Sliema Wanderers over Aidan Friggieri.

The young forward has reportedly turned down an offer to extend his current contract at his club and is looking for a move elsewhere.

It is understood that Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha has been in touch with his Sliema Wanderers counterpart Keith Perry but negotiations are still at a very early stage.

Muscat-Bonello swap?

Valletta have also been approached by Premier League rivals Birkirkara who are interested in Henry Bonello.

The keeper lost his place in City’s starting formation to in-form Dziugas Bartkus and the Stripes are offering Bonello the chance of regular football as they look to replace the suspended Milan Kopric.

It seems, however, that the Citizens are only interested in a swap deal that could see Bonello joining Birkirkara with international midfielder Rowen Muscat heading the other way.