Watch: Selfie video shows alleged Istanbul nightclub attack gunman

Updated 11.16am - Added detail

A video showing "selfie" footage of the alleged gunman responsible for Istanbul's New Year's attack has emerged.

The video showed the suspect recording the footage on a mobile phone in Taksim Square, Istanbul on an unknown date.

Turkish authorities are close to fully identifying the gunman responsible for the attack on an Istanbul nightclub which killed 39 people on New Year's Day and have detained eight other people, the government's spokesman, deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmus said yesterday.

The attacker was believed to have taken a taxi from the southern Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul and, because of the busy traffic, got out and walked the last four minutes to the entrance of the Reina nightclub, newspaper Haberturk said.

He pulled his Kalashnikov rifle from a suitcase at the side of the road, opened fire on those at the door, then threw two hand grenades after entering, Haberturk said, without citing its sources. It said six empty magazines were found at the scene and that he was estimated to have fired at least 180 bullets.

The newspaper said the man is believed to be a member of China's Muslim Uighur minority. It said he arrived in the Turkish city of Konya with his wife and two children. His family was detained, it said.

Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the mass shooting in response to Turkish military operations against IS in northern Syria.

The mass shooting follows more than 30 violent acts that have rocked Nato member Turkey in 2016.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria in August in a bid to clear a strategic border area of IS militants and contain the gains of Kurdish fighters. Turkish jets are regularly bombing IS targets in the Syrian town of al-Bab as Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces try to capture it from the extremists.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates warned its citizens not to travel to Turkey following the attack, with its Foreign Ministry issuing a terse statement in Arabic to "postpone plans to travel to Turkey until further notice".

Seven of the nightclub victims were from Saudi Arabia, three each were from Lebanon and Iraq, two each were from Tunisia, India, Morocco and Jordan. Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria and Russia each lost one citizen.