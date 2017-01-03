Soprano Marita Bezzina stars in today’s lunchtime concert, part of a series raising funds for the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta.

Maltese soprano Marita Bezzina will be giving a performance during a lunchtime concert being held today in Valletta.

The concert will feature some of the world’s most appealing sacred arias, always so popular with music lovers. The programme includes Alessandro Stradella’s powerful aria Pietà Signore, Gounod’s profound O Divine Redeemer, Mascagni’s Ave Maria, Caccini’s endearing and popular Ave Maria, Verdi’s La Vergine degli Angeli taken from his opera La Forza del Destino, Bach’s reverent Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring and Lloyd-Webber’s Pie Jesu.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta and is part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church which is under-going extensive restoration. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, phone 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].