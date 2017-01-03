Flying cars and more for MADC’s panto

Antony Edridge, Alan Montanaro, Sean Azzopardi, Hannah Spiteri and the Un-Believe It! chorus. Photos: Sebio Aquilina

James Borg, Alan Montanaro as the Dame and Antony Edridge.

The MADC pantomime Un-Believe it! has been playing to packed houses since it opened just over a week ago.

Based loosely on children’s favourite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Alan Montanaro’s script once again includes his linguistically-challenged Dame, who has now become a well-loved and eagerly-awaited figure by local audiences. Her attempts to translate Maltese expressions into English, which fail miserably every time, have also given rise to the title of this pantomime – a mishmash of ‘unbelievable’ and ‘I don’t believe it’, a word that has since become a household expression even on social media.

Montanaro’s Dame is also renowned for her numerous – and quick – costume and wig changes, all of which are outrageous in style, colour and size.

Harley Mallia, Maria Cassar, Faye Micallef Grimaud and Maya D’Ugo

Director Nanette Brimmer has worked with Montanaro in several other MADC pantomimes and the two have formed an excellent working partnership. “He often throws an idea at me and then, knowing what a stickler for detail I am, leaves me to sort it out,” she exclaims. A self-confessed perfectionist, if not a nitpicker, Brimmer’s critical eye and attention to detail is what eventually makes her productions polished and slick.

“A director’s job is very often a thankless task,” she says. “In order to achieve a successful production, I often have to keep a tight rein with my cast.

Michael Mangion

“Trying to maintain discipline within a chorus of 17- 20-year-olds is not easy and definitely does not earn me any brownie points, but when they see the final result, and hear excellent comments or read great reviews, I hope they will appreciate why I work them so hard.”

The standard of the singing and dancing this year is excellent amid the added pressure to feature a flying car. Designed and built by a qualified engineering team, a rather large contraption raises a car and its four passengers off the stage. This, combined with special effects, provides that magical ingredient which the MADC strives to provide.

■ Un-Believe It! runs until Sunday, January 8 at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali, daily at 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday also at 3pm. For tickets, visit www.madc.com.mt, e-mail [email protected] or SMS 7777 6232.