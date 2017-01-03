Announcements

BELL. On December 31, at her home, MARLENE, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughters, Stephanie and Joseph Tedesco, Susan and Ray Brownrigg, and Pamela Solberg Bell and Tom Solberg, her grandchildren Kyle and girlfriend Christabelle, Keith and girlfriend Fleur, Daniel and Kristin, her sister Lillian, her brother Godwin and sisters-in-law Mary and Kitty, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, January 3 at 2pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On January 1, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOAN, née Busietta, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her loving husband Albert Joseph, her cherished children Christopher and Anna Maria, Doranne and Simon Alden and Peter and Claire, her beloved grandchildren Niki, Timmy, Sean, Alexandra and Ben, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 3, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On Sunday, January 1, at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, VICTORIA (Vivie) née Spiteri, widow of Carmelo, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Jeffrey and Marie Louise; Godwin and Jeanette; Sheila and Reno Attard; Lina, widow of Godfrey Chircop; Lillian; and Tania; her grandchildren Nicholas, Gillian, Edward, Mark, Ian, Karl, Andrea, Luke, Michael, Matthew, Steve, Denise and Simon; her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4 at 8.45am at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, followed by interment at San Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated. Almighty God, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On January 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA GIORGINA of Attard, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Godfrey, her daughter Sister Denise of the Ursuline Sisters, her son Henri and his fiancée Nataliia, her grandchildren Amélie and Rafael, her siblings Salvino Camilleri and his wife Josephine, May Wilkes, widow of David, Carmelina Cardona and her husband Joe, Alfred Farrugia, widower of Edwige, her husband’s brother Victor Stewart and wife Jo, her in-law Volodymyr Kyrychenko, widower of Liudmyla, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 5 at 8.15am for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGIOVANNI. On January 2, CARMELO of Żejtun, aged 71, passed away peacefully at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmela, his children Rita and her husband Mark and Roberto and his wife Ann, his grandchildren Mariah and Kian, his brother and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 3 at 2.15pm for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Girgor Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to Fondazzjoni Dar Nazareth, Żejtun, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On January 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, widower of Imelda, of Valletta and residing in Ta’ Xbiex, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Miriam, Mark and his wife Mariella, Sylvana and her husband David Barthet, his grandchildren Elaine and her husband Clayton, Ian and her girlfriend Lindsay, Thea and Mark, his brother Tony and his wife Rose, his sister Carmen widow of Anthony, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital at 8.45am, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment in the family’s grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HENNESSY. On December 27, DOLORES, née Ellul, aged 91, passed away peacefully at her residence in East Molesey, Surrey, England. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons and their wives, Michael and Rosana, Richard and Angela, and Mark and Claire, her grandchildren, Dominic, Benjamin, Jennifer, Oliver, Rachel and Nicholas, her great-grandchildren Ayla and Josephine, her brother Joseph, her sister Daisy and brother-in-law Victor, nephews, nieces and other relatives. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 1, at his daughter’s residence, Dr Chevalier SALVINO MUSCAT, MD, MRCOG, FRCOG, FICS, KLJ, widower of Beryl, passed away unexpectedly at the venerable age of 93. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Helen, widow of David Arney, his sons Julian and his wife Davidona, Justin, and Jerome and his wife Terri, his grandchildren Oliver, George, Amelia, James, Jessica and Ella, his brother Albert and his wife Polly, his sister Suor Cecilia, Phyllis, widow of his brother Paul, Ethel, widow of his brother John, Clive and Alan Brooks, brothers of his late wife Beryl, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Paceville, on Thursday, January 5 at 8.30am. It is his wish that the Mass be a ‘celebratory’ one affirming his belief in the everlasting life after death. His favourite colour was green and it would be appreciated if any article of clothing reflected this preference of colour.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of LILIAN, née Pillow, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Albert, her daughter Theresa and her husband John, her son Edward and her grandchildren. Today’s 6pm Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

ELLUL – ESTHER. Today being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Lina, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of MARY, née Griffiths, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Connie and Josephine and grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GRECH – TANO. Cherished memories of a dear father and grand­father on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered with love. Nicky and Cecily, Vanessa and Charles, grandchildren Liam, Nicola and Noah.

PANTALLERESCO – JOE. In loving memory of a dear uncle who passed away two years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Helga, Anthony, other relatives and friends.