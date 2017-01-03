World shooters unite to save double trap

Vasily Mosin... facebook initiative.

The world’s leading double trap shooters have set up a facebook group to increase awareness of their fight to keep their discipline in the Olympic Games fold.

Maltese pair William Chetcuti and Nathan Lee Xuereb, along with their long-time coach Jimmy Bugeja, are among over 600 members who united their influence not to let double trap be axed from the Games in an initiative triggered by Russian Vasily Mosin, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics.

Among those sounding their voice and giving backing for double trap are Italian champions Alessandro Chianese, Marco Innocenti and Francesco D’Aniello, along with respected coach Mirco Cenci, Sweden’s Hakan Dahlby and Britain’s Steve Scott and Peter Wilson.

“The double trap fraternity is shocked by the plans being lined up by the ISSF so we have joined this group to try and raise awareness,” Bugeja told Times of Malta yesterday.

“We want double trap to get the same support from the ISSF as other disciplines. Unfortunately, each year regulations are changed and this makes it even more difficult to attract newcomers to this particular competition.

“This constant feeling of uncertainty translates negatively on the amount of double trap participants. With such things happening, who would want to invest in a sport whose fate is always so unsure and unknown?

“Our biggest concern is that ISSF board members can decide the future of our sport by simply sitting around a table without consulting the athletes and officials first. That’s not the right way to go about it.

“These people clearly have no idea what double trap means to many of us. We think that they have no right to omit our sport from the Games after all the training and dedication from shooters, coaches, federations and NOCs.

“We have been urging the ISSF to reverse its decision but things are looking very bleak at the moment.”