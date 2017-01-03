Advert
Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 17:40

Incredible footage shows boy, 2, rescuing twin trapped under furniture

Footage of a two-year-old boy rescuing his twin brother after he got trapped under a fallen dresser has been shared by their father.

The incident happened in Utah when the unit fell on Brock while he was playing with Bowdy.

The footage was recorded on a security camera. The boy's father told media that he wanted to warn parents of unsecured furniture. 

