Advert
Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 20:34

At 105, Frenchman eyes new world cycling record

Robert Marchand is hoping to break his own record when he will try to ride more than 17 miles in one hour.

See above.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nude statue of Neptune proves too saucy...

  2. Twins, but born in different years

  3. Israel's "flying car" passenger drone...

  4. Incredible footage shows boy, 2,...

  5. Man carries forceps in his abdomen for...

  6. At 105, Frenchman eyes new world cycling...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed