Watch: Man's dangerous climb up tower crane for a selfie in Malta
Says it was a spontaneous idea
Warning - video contains foul language
A man did not know what to do during a visit to Malta - so he climbed a tower crane and walked the length of its jib, just to take a selfie.
He said this was a spontaneous idea and it was something he had never done before.
In another clip the visitor, clearly a fan of the island, said people who have not been here yet should put Malta on their bucket list.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.