Watch: Man's dangerous climb up tower crane for a selfie in Malta

Warning - video contains foul language

A man did not know what to do during a visit to Malta - so he climbed a tower crane and walked the length of its jib, just to take a selfie.

He said this was a spontaneous idea and it was something he had never done before.

In another clip the visitor, clearly a fan of the island, said people who have not been here yet should put Malta on their bucket list.