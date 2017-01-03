Advert
Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 16:35

Watch: Man's dangerous climb up tower crane for a selfie in Malta

Says it was a spontaneous idea

Warning - video contains foul language

A man did not know what to do during a visit to Malta - so he climbed a tower crane and walked the length of its jib, just to take a selfie.

He said this was a spontaneous idea and it was something he had never done before. 

In another clip the visitor, clearly a fan of the island, said people who have not been here yet should put Malta on their bucket list. 

