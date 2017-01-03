Advert
Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 07:11

Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers. 

The Times of Malta leads with news that cost estimates to relocate the Institute for Tourism Studies campus have soared to €75 million. 

In a separate story, the newspaper reports that the men who hijacked an Afriqiyah Airways flight in Malta last month are not seeking asylum or facing extradition. 

The Malta Independent reports that EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has been accused of blocking EU efforts to curb tax avoidance. 

L-Orizzont leads with reports that preparatory works for a gas pipeline between Malta and Sicily will be undertaken throughout 2017. 

 

