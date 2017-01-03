Off-duty policeman suffers 'brutal attack'

A man was arrested this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring an off duty policeman just outside the tunnels in St Julian's.

The incident happened when the man, a former prison inmate, was seen driving dangerously and weaving between cars in the North-bound tunnel.

The policeman, who was in his private car, stopped his car on one side of the road just outside the tunnel. The man stopped in front of him, got out, opened the door of the policeman's door and started hurling abuse.

The policeman told him he was a member of the police force, whereupon the man insulted him and then started punching him.

He then drove off but was arrested a short while later.

The policeman was hospitalised for medical checks. He suffered a broken arm, a broken finger and battered face.

Inspector Sandro Camilleri, secretary of the Police Officers' Union, described the attack as brutal and unprovoked. He said the assault on the officer intensified when he identified himself as a policeman. Such incidents, he said, would not be tolerated.

"It was like a film from Rambo, there are too many cowboys out there and we demand harsh penalties for such people," Inspector Camilleri told Times of Malta.