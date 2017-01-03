New Valletta 2018 categories in this year's press awards

This year's annual Malta Journalism Awards will include special categories rewarding work covering Valletta's 2018 Capital of Culture preparations, the Institute of Maltese Journalists announced today.

The 27th edition of the annual press awards will reward journalists' work in 19 categories. Aside from awards for print and broadcast journalism covering the Valletta 2018 Foundation, two other new categories have been added to the annual awards.

AX Holdings is sponsoring an award for best opinion writing, while Malta Public Transport has lent its support to an award for best investigative journalism related to human stories.

"This year’s edition of the IĠM Awards is another show of appreciation towards the professional work of local journalists," said IĠM chairman Karl Wright. "There is great synergy between the work of journalists and the Institute's mission, especially after the National Ethics Conference held last December".

Editors, organisations, corporations and other entities can all nominate particular articles for awards, but consent must be granted by the journalist in question on the application form for submissions to be eligible.

Winners in each category will receive a €200 cash prize, certificate and trophy. The winner of the special category entitled ‘Il-Lingwa Nazzjonali fil-Ġurnaliżmu’ will be presented with the Malta Journalism Award trophy for that category.

Articles must have been published or broadcast during the 2016 calendar year. Submissions will be received at the IĠM's offices at 280/3 Republic Street, Valletta on Monday February 6, and finalists will be announced on March 27.

For more information, contact Roderick Agius on 99471549 or visit the IĠM website.