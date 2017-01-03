Motorcyclist who died 'was about to start enjoying life'

Vjal l-Indipendenza, Mosta, where Matthew Azzopardi (right) lost his life. Main photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Matthew Azzopardi, the young motorcyclist who died in a traffic accident on New Year’s Day, “was about to start enjoying life” after working hard to clear debt and get in shape, close friends have said as tributes poured in.

“He was going to the gym, losing weight and putting his finances in order,” Mr Azzopardi’s friend Anton Farrugia told the Times of Malta. “He was about to start enjoying life. He believed this year was going to be a big year for him.

“Matthew was the kind of person who was always laughing and trying to brighten your day. He’d make jokes about any situation: when I found out what had happened, I kept expecting him to come in and say something to make it better.”

Mr Azzopardi died late on Monday evening when his motorcycle was in a crash with a pick-up truck in Vjal l-Indipendenza, Mosta, close to San Silvestru chapel.

The 26-year old, who had only acquired his motorcycle licence and started riding two months ago, was caught under the truck and rushed to hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

An ardent motorsports enthusiast, well-known in the drifting community, Mr Azzopardi’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media yesterday, with friends and fellow car enthusiasts recalling his smiles and cheerful, supportive personality. Just last week, Mr Azzopardi took part in a Boxing Day charity event with the Malta Drifting Association.

For some friends who shared his passion, however, the tragic accident struck even closer to home, with some saying the loss of Mr Azzopardi had served to highlight just how dangerous riding a motorcycle in Malta had become, after a string of deaths over the last year.

“I’ve lost people I know on bikes, but not this close, and I’m not prepared to lose [my life] and let everyone else feel grief because of that,” one friend wrote on a local motorcycling page.

“I’ll always love bikes, I’ll always talk about them, and they will always be my first love, but I cannot ride anymore, and I’ll encourage all my friends and family to stop too,” the friend added.

Another pledged to ride his motorcycle to Mr Azzopardi’s funeral, but said he would get rid of it immediately afterwards.

“I have seen and lost friends get hurt or killed; the pain they leave afterward is something I do not wish to do to my family and friends. It’s time to say goodbye to my bike… I love my life and my family and friends.”