Fuel prices rise by 4c, no change in electricity tariffs

Enemed has announced a 4c per litre increase in fuel prices.

As of tomorrow, a litre of petrol will cost €1.31 while diesel will cost €1.18 per litre.

ePower fuel will cost €1.46 per litre and kerosene €1.18 per litre.

The company said the process will start this month for diesel to change to e-diesel and traditional diesel will be phased out. The new diesel will be of better quality and have a ‘Cetane rating’ of at least 55. As a result, engines will run more efficiently and emissions will be reduced by 20 per cent, the company said.

The company said prices had been raised by 4c because of the sharp increase in oil prices.

Separately, the office of minister Konrad Mizzi said today's increase followed a series of reductions since 2014.

Electricity tariffs will remain unchanged.

The office pointed out that the international oil price rose by 32 per cent since September and there were heftier fuel price increases in several other EU countries. Prices in Malta would remain significantly lower than the EU average.

It said the new prices will remain in force at least until the end of March, in contrast to the past when prices changed every month.

Electricity prices will not be affected because of the imminent conversion to gas at the power station.

PN: OIL PRICE IS LESS THAN HALF WHAT IT WAS THREE YEARS AGO

The Nationalist Party said the fuel price increases were the price the people had to pay for corruption in the government.

The party said that while Prime Minister Muscat had said he would not raise fuel prices, prices would rise from tomorrow and remain among the highest in the EU, even though the price of oil was less than half what it was three years ago.

The party recalled that minister Mizzi had interfered in the hedging process for oil procurement, causing a loss of €11 million. Shortly after, the minister and chief of staff Keith Schembri set up secret companies in Panama.