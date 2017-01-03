Fingerprints lead to thief's conviction, again

A man whose criminal record sheet is marked with thirty past convictions for theft, fraud and forgery, was again found guilty of theft and condemned to eight months imprisonment today.

Glen Debattista, 57, from St Venera, was accused of having on April 7, 2008 committed theft from a warehouse belonging to Ceramart Ltd at the Ta' Qali Crafts Village.

The court heard how fingerprints taken from the scene of the crime had been traced back to the accused. Under police interrogation, the man had admitted to having taken seven boxes of light shades which he later sold at his open market stall.

The accused had testified that when his partner was facing a battle against cancer, the couple often used to take their three children to Ta' Qali. While the mother sat in the car, the accused would play ball with the kids.

One day, the court was told, he entered the Ceramart warehouse to recover a ball which one of his children had thrown through a window. He noticed that the place appeared to be abandoned. Returning later unaccompanied, the accused helped himself to the merchandise.

The court, presided by magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera said there was inconsistency in the testimony of the accused. In his statement to the police Mr Debattista had alleged that he had returned alone to the warehouse and entered through the open door. However in court he had stated that he had entered the Ceramit premises after his son smashed one of the window panes during a ball game.

The court concluded that the accused was guilty of the theft, however since the owner of the warehouse could not determine the exact value of the stolen items, the charge was limited to that of simple theft.

The court, noting the accused's multiple brushes with the law, concluded that it had no option but to send the man to jail. Unfortunately, the court remarked, the accused had not seized several opportunities, granted to him by way of suspended sentences and probation orders, to mend his ways.

For this reason, the court condemned the accused to an eight month jail term remarking that the man ought to have steered clear of such a lifestyle especially when his partner was battling cancer and when he knew that he would have to bear the responsibility of caring for the couple's children.

The court further recommended the Director of Prison to offer the accused all necessary assistance during his time in custody according to the psychiatrist's report.

Inspector Fabian Fleri prosecuted.