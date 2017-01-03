Customs to get new canine unit thanks to EU funding
The Malta Customs are to set up a new canine unit with eight dogs thanks to funding by the European Union.
The Customs Department said that as part of its efforts to combat contraband of illicit goods, particularly cigarettes and tobacco it had applied for funds under the EU's Hercule III Programme for the setting-up of a new canine unit.
As a result it is being granted €331,262.40.
The new canine unit will consist of eight sniffer dogs.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.