Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 17:23

Customs to get new canine unit thanks to EU funding

A Customs sniffer dog in Ireland.

The Malta Customs are to set up a new canine unit with eight dogs thanks to funding by the European Union.

The Customs Department said that as part of its efforts to combat contraband of illicit goods, particularly cigarettes and tobacco it had applied for funds under the EU's Hercule III Programme for the setting-up of a new canine unit.

As a result it is being granted €331,262.40.

The new canine unit will consist of eight sniffer dogs.

