Boy, 6, among five hurt in Gozo traffic accident

Five people including a boy, aged 6, were injured last night in a traffic accident involving two cars in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The accident happened at around 10.15pm on Triq ir-Rabat, when a Toyota Rav4 being driven by a Rabat woman, 38, crashed into a Ford Focus with a 39-year-old Mellieħa man behind the wheel.

A 29-year-old Għajnsielem woman was riding as a passenger in the Rav4 at the time of the accident, with a 28-year-old Swieqi woman and six-year-old boy seated in the Focus.

The Civil Protection Department had to be summoned to the accident site to free the crash victims from the cars. They were rushed to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. No information about their medical condition was made available.

Police say they are investigating further.