Sundial doomed?

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

One of the oldest sundials in Malta is doomed to disappear.

Scaffolding has already been installed and workers are already chipping the stone work off the wall.

The sundial is located at the back of the Jesuits’ church, next to the Old University entrance in St Paul Street, Valletta. It carries the date August 13, 1965, which probably marks the first centenary of the Collegium Melitense.

The sundial bears the motto Tempus erit quando cessabit tempus eritque lux aeterna bonis nox sine fine malis (there will be a time when time will cease and there will be eternal light to the good and an endless night to the evil).

The heritage authorities are earnestly solicited to take immediate action to rescue this piece of history from destruction.