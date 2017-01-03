No request yet
With reference to the story entitled ‘Competition watchdog still toothless after seven months’ (December 30), the Ministry for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties would like to clarify that the ministry has not received any request from the Opposition to provide a reasoned opinion on the matter.
The Ministry reiterates that it is still waiting for the Opposition to make its position known.
