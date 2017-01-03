Audacity of hope

A new year. A new beginning. New hope.

A beautiful dream for 2017 of everlasting peace in the Middle East, of an end to bloodshed in the Syrian civil war, of bringing to an end the intense cruelty to honest civilians, of a strong campaign against extremists, of joint efforts to fight terrorism, especially to target Isis and eliminate it from the face of the earth, of facing up to our responsibility and try to live together as neighbours in peaceful surroundings…

The very few honest politicians across the globe know that optimism is wearing thin. They know that the most serious challenge of 2017 is rising populism, which is making itself felt not only in anti-immigration sentiment provoked by the arrival of hundreds of refugees since early 2015 but also in support of protectionism.

Besides all this, populism and protectionism could derail healthy economic progress. It has undermined even the strong support for the dominant Angela Merkel of dynamic Germany.

Another bit of advice for our Maltese parliamentarians. Do not be jealous, vindictive to each other. Lead by example and leave out misleading information. Be serious enough to admit when you make mistakes. Remember that no one is above the law. Enjoy the trust of the Maltese electorate but never ever betray it.