Animal love

I first saw it roaming the streets where I lived seven years ago: a big white tabby cat with patches of brown. It had distinctly huge green eyes. The third time I saw it, I immediately decided to take it home.

When I washed the cat, it did not make a sound, though I am told one is not supposed to wash cats. By time I realised it was an absolute darling and got on so well with the other cats too. In fact, they were one big happy family. Snoggie was always there to keep the peace.

How I will miss him, unless a miracle happens. Snoggie has liver problems and, sadly, is not expected to live long.

I dedicate this letter to all animal lovers going through what I am experiencing. Let us learn to love our animals. They will only love you in return.