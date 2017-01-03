Sporting briefs
Watford: Watford duo Juan Zuniga and Nordin Amrabat have joined a long list of players struggling to be fit for today’s game at Stoke City. Zuniga was withdrawn from the starting line-up against Tottenham Hotspur on New Year’s Day after feeling pain in his ankle while Amrabat was taken off in the second half with a leg injury.
Gagliardini: Roberto Gagliardini is close to leaving Atalanta and join Serie A rivals Inter in this month’s transfer window, Sky Sports Italia reported yesterday. The midfielder, whose fee was put at €27m, is due to have a medical today before completing his transfer to the Nerazzurri. The 22-year-old played eight matches for Atalanta this season and also has a senior national team call-up to show.
Gestede: Aston Villa have accepted a bid from Middlesbrough for striker Rudy Gestede. Head coach Aitor Karanka is hoping to complete a move for the £6m-rated 28-year-old, who is understood to be on Teesside, imminently after Boro formalised their interest in the player. Karanka’s promoted side have made a creditable start to their bid to remain in the Premier League, but goals have been at a premium and the Spaniard is keen to boost the firepower at his disposal for the second half of the campaign.
Ozil: Mesut Ozil is expected to miss Arsenal’s Premier League fixture at Bournemouth today after illness ruled him out of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. However, there could be starts for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Shkodran Mustafi after each featured on the bench against the Eagles having recovered from injury.
Scottish results
Championship
Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline - 0-2
League One
Airdrie vs Albion Rovers - 1-2
Brechin City vs Peterhead - 0-1
League Two
Arbroath vs Montrose - 0-0
Elgin City vs Forfar - 2-2
