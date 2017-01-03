‘I was reluctant to join Bayern’ – Robben

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben admits he felt he was taking a step back in his career when he moved to the Bundesliga in 2009.

The Dutchman, who joined Bayern from Real Madrid for around €25m, did not expect to enjoy the success he has since experienced in Bavaria.

“There had been contact with Bayern, but it was a difficult decision to take,” Robben told Dutch TV channel Fox Sports.

“It was the most difficult decision of my life.

“Bayern were not one of Europe’s top teams back then, unlike today, and so it was a step backwards for me.”

Robben has won five Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal four times and the Champions League with Bayern, but he had been determined to win more trophies in Spain.

That summer Real invested in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Xabi Alonso and Karim Benzema, however, and Robben soon realised his opportunities would be limited.

“I looked back at what had probably been the best pre-season of my career, but I still was not given a chance, so I had to make a decision,” Robben said.

“In the end, I joined Bayern as they did everything within their power to convince me.”