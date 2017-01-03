Hornyak to coach Mosta

Zsolt Hornyak arrived in Malta yesterday to take charge of BOV Premier League strugglers Mosta.

The Slovak coach has been in talks with the Blues and an agreement between the two sides was reached over the weekend, sources told the Times of Malta yesterday.

Hornyak, a former Hungary international defender, replaces Ivan Zammit who was sacked last month following a poor run of results which saw Mosta slip into the relegation zone.

Hornyak was due to conduct his first training session with Mosta yesterday evening ahead of tomorrow’s league match against Birkirkara.

Incidentally, the new Mosta coach is not a new face for Birkirkara as during his playing days the 43-year-old formed part of the Dinamo Moscow side that played against the Stripes in the preliminary round of the UEFA Cup in 2001.

Hornyak has had his fair share of success as a manager in recent years. In fact, he was coach of FC Banants when they won the Armenia League and the Super Cup in 2013 and 2014.

Elsewhere, Ħamrun Spartans could land another ‘Paiber’ in the transfer market after almost 20 years as they are tracking Argentine midfielder Brandon Paiber.

The 21-year-old is the son of Cesar Paiber, the former winger who was on the books of Ħamrun between 1992 and 1995.

Brandon Paiber, who holds a Maltese passport as he was born here in 1995, was a member of the club nursery in his young years before he returned to South America with his family.

In the last few years, Paiber played for Club Atletico Fenix in the Argentine Division Two.

The Spartans are hopeful they will conclude negotiations in time for Paiber Jr to be available for next Saturday’s BOV Premier League against Floriana at the Tedesco Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gżira United yesterday filed the registration of veteran wing-back Ian Azzopardi who left Valletta to join the Maroons on loan until the end of the season.

A deal between the two Premier League clubs was already in place a few weeks back but the transfer was only made official yesterday on the opening day of the winter transfer window in Malta.