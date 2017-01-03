Best goals of the PLeague season so far

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud staked his claim for the goal-of-the-season award on Sunday with a scorpion-kick finish against Crystal Palace. The Frenchman became the talk of social media when he reached behind him with his left boot to flick Alexis Sanchez’s cross in off the bar to give the Gunners a 17th-minute lead. While undoubtedly the best goal of the new calendar year, it has some rivals across the whole season. PA Sport looks at five of the best Premier League goals this term.

Jordan Henderson vs Chelsea

– September 16

■ Until Monday, Liverpool skipper Henderson had only scored one goal this season but it was certainly a peach.

From England colleague Gary Cahill’s clearance, Henderson took one touch to cushion the ball into his path before smashing an unstoppable 30-yard attempt that sailed across Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and into the top corner of his net in the Reds’ 2-1 success at Stamford Bridge.

Wilfried Zaha vs Hull City

– December 10

■ If ever there was a moment where Zaha showed the type of skill which once persuaded Alex Ferguson to make him his final Manchester United signing, this was it.

The winger took down a cleared corner and managed to sneak between Sam Clucas and Tom Huddlestone with some excellent close control before unleashing a rocket with his right boot which flew into David Marshall’s top corner.

Jeff Hendrick vs Bournemouth

– December 10

■ On the same day Zaha was dropping jaws in Hull, Burnley’s record signing Hendrick was doing likewise in east Lancashire.

The Republic of Ireland international had to stretch to even bring Matthew Lowton’s through ball under his spell and from there he teed himself up before dispatching an arching 20-yard volley over Artur Boruc.

His manager Sean Dyche noted: “It’s just a shame we’re not Arsenal because then it would be shown a 1,000 times instead of maybe four.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan vs Sunderland

– December 26

■ Wondering where Giroud got the inspiration for his goal from?

Six days earlier Manchester United’s Armenian playmaker Mkhitaryan scored with a scorpion kick himself.

This one was from a lower angle, closer to the goal – and Mkhitaryan was even offside as he leaned forward and blasted Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s right-wing cross into the far corner of the net.

It was hailed as the campaign’s best strike for less than a week, though...

Olivier Giroud vs Crystal Palace

– January 1

■ Giroud had already squandered one opportunity from five yards when the Gunners broke forward later in the first half on the counter attack.

Sanchez’s cross was actually behind Giroud but, with the big forward barely breaking stride, he contorted his body to allow him to reach it with the back of his heel and direct the ball above Wayne Hennessey and in off the underside of the crossbar.

